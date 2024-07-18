StockNews.com Downgrades ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) to Buy

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Shares of IMOS stock opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.02.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $169.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.
