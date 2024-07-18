StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chase (NYSE:CCF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Chase Stock Performance
Shares of CCF opened at $127.49 on Friday. Chase has a 12 month low of $81.18 and a 12 month high of $135.27.
About Chase
