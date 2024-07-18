StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. The company has a market cap of $10.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.03. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 44.37% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

