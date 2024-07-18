StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYGet Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SBNY opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35.

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

