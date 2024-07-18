StockNews.com Lowers Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) to Sell

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Northwest Natural Stock Up 3.1 %

NWN opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.13. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $433.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.81 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Natural

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 173.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 686.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Natural



Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

