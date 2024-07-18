Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.68

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.68 and last traded at $21.63, with a volume of 156379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $819.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.82.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This is a boost from Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF
The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.
