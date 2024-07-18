Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Down 3.1%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.88 and last traded at $43.15. Approximately 706,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 804,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.52.

GPCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average is $41.56.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 404.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,372,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,216,000 after buying an additional 3,504,747 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,333 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,267,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,006 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 210.2% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,510,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,530 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

