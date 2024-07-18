Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,201,000 after acquiring an additional 196,363 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,363,000 after acquiring an additional 44,928 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,784,000 after purchasing an additional 134,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,893,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,620,000 after purchasing an additional 59,959 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $373.38. 985,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $392.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.23.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.