Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 1.6%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $801.55 and last traded at $803.46. Approximately 1,503,248 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,366,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $816.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $999.92.

The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $850.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $797.64.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

