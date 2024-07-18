Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 308,849 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 936,479 shares.The stock last traded at $30.27 and had previously closed at $29.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGRY. Macquarie began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.14.

Surgery Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average of $28.17.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $717.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.66 million. Surgery Partners had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 0.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Danielle Burkhalter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $158,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,042.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,318,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,098,000 after buying an additional 295,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,479,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,099,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,525,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,766,000 after buying an additional 247,762 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 7,987.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,504,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,701,000 after buying an additional 2,473,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,840,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,870,000 after buying an additional 149,146 shares in the last quarter.

About Surgery Partners

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Further Reading

