Susquehanna Boosts Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $24.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the energy company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.68.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sunrun

Sunrun Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ RUN opened at $17.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $58,834.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,696.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 3,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $48,650.10. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 443,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,811.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 4,662 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $58,834.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,696.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,859,761. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Sunrun by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. USCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.