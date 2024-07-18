Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Trading Down 0.3%

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $93.63 and last traded at $94.11. Approximately 27,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 285,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

Synaptics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.99 and its 200-day moving average is $97.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. CWM LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 26.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 15.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

