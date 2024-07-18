Syncona (LON:SYNC) Shares Up 1%

Syncona (LON:SYNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 125.36 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.62). 995,117 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 831,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.80 ($1.61).

Syncona Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 113.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 118.91. The stock has a market cap of £819.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.00 and a beta of 0.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert Hutchinson purchased 26,573 shares of Syncona stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £29,761.76 ($38,596.50). Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Syncona Company Profile

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

