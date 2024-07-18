Sysco (NYSE:SYY) PT Lowered to $87.00 at Bank of America

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Bank of America from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

SYY stock opened at $75.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. Sysco has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

