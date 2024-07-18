Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,958 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 56.1% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Target by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 27,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.57.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,926,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,455. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.01. The stock has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

