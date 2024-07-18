TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $17.39 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,855 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.5% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,788,000 after purchasing an additional 88,472 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,582,000 after acquiring an additional 352,841 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,548,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,281,000 after acquiring an additional 194,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,031,832,000 after acquiring an additional 157,269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $114.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,189,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,208. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $118.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.84. The company has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

