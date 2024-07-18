TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $474,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Netflix by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $643.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,389,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,562. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $697.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $654.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $601.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. CICC Research started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 price objective (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $653.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.