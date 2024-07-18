TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $649,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 186.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $4,303,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,512,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,786,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $4,303,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,512,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,786,616.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total transaction of $228,265.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,357.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,578 shares of company stock worth $108,177,539 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $247.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,350,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,876,701. The company has a market cap of $239.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.63. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

