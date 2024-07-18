TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $852,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $259.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,416,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,899. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.51. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $187.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.