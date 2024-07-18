TBH Global Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HSBC lowered their target price on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.25.

Shares of LIN traded down $3.25 on Thursday, reaching $446.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.33. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $361.02 and a 12-month high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

