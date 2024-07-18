TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 5,513 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,080,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,785,000 after acquiring an additional 122,005 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,947,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,959,000 after purchasing an additional 167,538 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,493 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,845,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,132,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,378,000 after buying an additional 112,455 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391,434 shares. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.84.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.