TBH Global Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 60,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.50. 6,429,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,096,014. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.36. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

