TBH Global Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,244 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VIG traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $188.55. 659,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,740. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

