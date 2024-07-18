TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 443,329 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,059,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,329 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.14% of Boston Scientific worth $141,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,449,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,252,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,454 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 37,905,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,191,326,000 after acquiring an additional 550,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $930,626,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $668,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.29.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX traded down $2.65 on Thursday, reaching $74.76. 4,691,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,132,130. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.49. The firm has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,259 shares of company stock worth $5,344,014. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Free Report

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

