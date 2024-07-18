TD Asset Management Inc Buys 123,984 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,788,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,984 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.23% of Bruker worth $168,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Bruker by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRKR traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,918. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.44. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

