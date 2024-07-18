TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,597,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Trex were worth $159,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter worth about $113,613,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Trex by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 938,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,702,000 after purchasing an additional 670,665 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Trex by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,102,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,638,000 after purchasing an additional 660,536 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trex by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 324,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,400,000 after purchasing an additional 240,989 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trex by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,407 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TREX traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.21. 210,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,408. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.13. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $53.59 and a one year high of $101.91. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 35.33%. Trex’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TREX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.76.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

