TD Asset Management Inc Has $134.62 Million Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,440,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,470 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Graco were worth $134,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 1.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Graco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 66,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Graco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GGG shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Graco stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.41. 201,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,129. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.82. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

