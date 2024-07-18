TD Asset Management Inc Has $94.56 Million Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,031,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,704 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.99% of Toro worth $94,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,479,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,491,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,070,000 after buying an additional 103,300 shares during the period. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth $12,882,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 5,261.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 132,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after acquiring an additional 129,743 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $2,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

Toro Stock Performance

Toro stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.11. 437,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 0.69. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $77.15 and a 52 week high of $104.70.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

