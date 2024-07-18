TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,789,044 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 775.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,019,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789,044 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.14% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $122,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.14. 4,144,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,625,605. The firm has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $62.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average is $57.83.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

