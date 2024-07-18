TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 53,561 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 53,561 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $205,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,301.25.

Shares of MTD traded down $7.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,370.29. The stock had a trading volume of 42,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,024. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,535.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,428.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,306.58. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The business had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $363,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,603.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

