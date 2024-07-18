TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 57,859 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,859 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.99% of Manhattan Associates worth $151,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded down $6.25 on Thursday, hitting $217.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,653. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.97 and a 1 year high of $266.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Further Reading

