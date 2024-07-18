TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 58,863 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,453,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,863 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.46% of Ball worth $97,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BALL. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of BALL traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.37. 350,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,329. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day moving average of $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BALL

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.