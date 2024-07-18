TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,607,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,448,395 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $701,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,954,455. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.63. 7,896,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,470,535. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.68 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.