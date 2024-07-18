TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) COO Sells $397,952.64 in Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $397,952.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,882,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $117.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.25. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $133.85. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNX. Cfra increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

