Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 26,543 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 23,804 shares.The stock last traded at $17.13 and had previously closed at $16.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TECX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Tectonic Therapeutic Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $777.94 million, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 2.63.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -5 EPS for the current year.

About Tectonic Therapeutic

Avrobio, Inc is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc is based in MA, United States.

