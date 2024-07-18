Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.74

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 170592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Up 6.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 269.50 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0954 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 1,050.00%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

