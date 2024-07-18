Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Trading Down 2.8%

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.91). Approximately 21,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 40,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.93).

Ten Lifestyle Group Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 67.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 74.87. The company has a market capitalization of £59.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.43.

About Ten Lifestyle Group

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc offers concierge services to private banks, premium financial services, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, shopping, lifestyle, retail, dining, events, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

