Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a sector perform rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.40.

TENB stock opened at $45.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.93 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.57. Tenable has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.56 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,813 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $123,096.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,419,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,813 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $123,096.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,419,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,350 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $102,154.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,019.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,132 shares of company stock worth $1,049,183 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

