Tenaris (NYSE:TS) PT Lowered to $40.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tenaris from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $31.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.46. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $40.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.29.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 21.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenaris will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 1,486.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

