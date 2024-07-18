Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited Sells 50,500 Shares of KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA) Stock

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Free Report) insider Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 50,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$15,150.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 458,500 shares of KDA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$137,550.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 28,000 shares of KDA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total value of C$12,600.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 5,000 shares of KDA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total value of C$2,250.00.

KDA stock traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$0.29. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.35. KDA Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.66.

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

