Teramo Advisors LLC Has $325,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Teramo Advisors LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.1% of Teramo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Teramo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.28. The company had a trading volume of 943,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,694,283. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

