TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Up 31.9% Over Last Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $117.53 million and $31.54 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00042778 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00015539 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010109 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,958,625,677 coins and its circulating supply is 5,579,620,954 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.