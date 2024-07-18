Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,235 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in Tesla by 736.8% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $249.23. 110,708,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,776,320. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $794.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.03.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

