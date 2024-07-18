Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $310.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.03.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $250.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,241,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,584,305. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $799.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 35.9% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

