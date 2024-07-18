Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $245.80 and last traded at $252.38. 53,198,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 100,002,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.64.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $794.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.16 and its 200 day moving average is $191.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

