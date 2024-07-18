Tesla’s (TSLA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.03.

Tesla stock opened at $248.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $792.52 billion, a PE ratio of 63.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.23. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 736.8% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 21,972 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

