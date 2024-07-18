Tesoro Minerals (CVE:TES) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (CVE:TES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Tesoro Minerals Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.63.

Tesoro Minerals Company Profile

Tesoro Minerals Corp., mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in North and South America. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

