Teton Advisors (OTCMKTS:TETAA) Trading Up 6.2%

Teton Advisors, LLC (OTCMKTS:TETAA – Get Free Report) traded up 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50. 815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.
Teton Advisors Stock Down 1.6 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76.
About Teton Advisors
Teton Advisors, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for investment companies, portfolio management for businesses or institutional clients. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income and balanced portfolio.
