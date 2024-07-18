Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $172.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential downside of 2.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TXN. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.10.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $204.45. 2,085,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,412,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $210.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $1,649,592,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,606,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,304 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,989 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 565.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 338.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,725 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

