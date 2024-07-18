Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 4,514 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $162.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,344,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,876,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $298.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.26.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

